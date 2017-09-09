Q train fatally hits man in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Q train fatally hit a man on the tracks between Parkside and Church avenues in Brooklyn Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

A man was fatally struck by a southbound Q train in Brooklyn Saturday morning, officials said.

The man, whose age and identity were not immediately known, was hit shortly before 8 a.m. while walking on the tracks between the Parkside Avenue and Church Avenue stations, police and fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the man was on the tracks.

As a result of the incident, southbound Q trains were running express between Prospect Park and Kings Highway, the MTA said. Regular service resumed at about 11:25 a.m.