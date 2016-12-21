Q70 bus to LaGuardia will be free ahead of Christmas, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Holiday fliers traveling to and from LaGuardia Airport will be getting an early gift Thursday and Friday.

The MTA announced that rides on the Q70 Select Bus Service, which operates between the airport and Jackson Heights and Woodside, will be free on both of those days. The agency said it wanted to alleviate congestion during its busiest days and encourage more people to use mass transit.

In addition to the free bus service, the Port Authority will offer free long term parking at the Long-Term Lot P10 Friday. Spots will go on a first come first serve basis but users can check the LaGuardia website for availability.