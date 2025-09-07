An e-bike rider was killed after recently slamming into an open car door on a Queens street, police announced Saturday.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a collision near Lefferts Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill at around 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25. An initial investigation determined that a 32-year-old man from Queens, named “Vikas,” was riding an e-bike southbound on Lefferts Boulevard when he collided with an open car door.

Police determined that a 46-year-old man, sitting in a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC, opened the driver’s side door that Vikas slammed into. Upon the horrific impact, the cyclist was thrown off the device and forcefully landed on the roadway, sustaining a head injury.

EMS immediately responded and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the man in the Mercedes-Benz remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver so far, but the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its inquiry.

Police reported that e-bike collisions citywide have been increasing this year.

According to the latest traffic statistics from the NYPD, e-bike collisions throughout the boroughs are up over 30% year to date, with 540 incidents this year, compared to 414 during the same period in 2024.

The NYPD statistics reflect a significant increase since July 23, when amNewYork reported that e-bike collisions citywide are up a whopping 21.5% year to date, with 401 crashes compared to 330 during the same period last year, per the traffic data.

Meanwhile, the latest NYPD data also shows that overall collisions involving motorized two-wheeled devices (including mopeds and e-bikes) are down over 13% year to date this year compared to the same period in 2024.