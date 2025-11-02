Queens commuters voice frustration over express bus service following major network overhaul

The QM34, one of several Queens express buses in NYC.

Commuters in Queens are furious with what they describe as a noticeable decline in the borough’s express bus service. Residents who rely on the bus system for their daily commute to Manhattan report persistent issues, including frequent delays and overcrowding.

The complaints follow the summer’s historic overhaul of the borough’s local and express bus networks. It was the first time in 50 years that the borough’s bus routes, which serve 800,000 riders daily, had undergone an an extensive transformation.

But commuters on at least two express bus lines say they are not seeing the positive results of the massive redesign.

“They’re running slower than ever,” Glendale resident Azra Julevic said. “They’re also crowding more than ever, so getting to each stop is taking longer than usual.”

Julevic takes the QM25, a bus that uses Eliot Avenue to trek to Downtown Manhattan. She explained that her commute to work has always been mostly consistent, but has slowed down recently after the Queens bus network redesign was completed on Aug. 31.

“I have to run to work once I get off at my stop in order to make it on time,” she said.

A redesign aimed at improving service

The MTA overhauled both local and express bus services as part of the redesign, which began with planning in 2019. The state-run agency conducted the overhaul to provide a modern bus network and improve the service throughout the borough.

As part of the redesign, many express bus stops were eliminated or added. Additionally, service was “streamlined” across the 19-route system, with changes phased in starting on June 29 and lasting throughout the summer.

Changes to the QM25 took effect on Sept. 2. The MTA slightly decreased morning peak frequencies of buses, but added a new stop at East 34th Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. The Queens-bound stop at Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue was removed to improve speed and reliability, according to the MTA.

While the changes are glaring, the MTA said it will be evaluating the changes for six months, focusing on service, including speed, ridership, reliability and, most notably, rider satisfaction.

But that does little to improve current service for commuters.

Student Jason Cirone uses the QM25 several times a week to get to school at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in Tribeca. Since September, he has experienced overcrowding on the buses during the morning rush hour.

“They should add an extra bus to accommodate the other buses so they don’t get overcrowded,” Cirone said, adding that he has also been waiting longer for buses.

Although not related to the bus network changes, his afternoon commute encounters traffic-related problems.

“Lots of traffic on the FDR. Sometimes the Midtown Tunnel. I leave school at 3 and sometimes I don’t get home until 5 o’clock or a little after,” Cirone explained.

Daily riders on various routes said they feel inconvenienced, with some becoming so furious that they have written multiple letters to Queens politicians, including State Senator Joseph Addabbo.

amNewYork contacted Addabbo’s office about the ongoing issue, but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, riders are still frustrated. Commuters describe scenarios where buses are so full that they are unable to board, forcing them to wait for the next bus, thus extending their commutes. The issue is compounded by what some Queens residents see as a reduction in service on certain routes.

Samantha Marinelli uses the QM24 bus and said crowded buses result in longer waits for commuters. Passengers often find themselves waiting at stops for the next bus if the one that passes by is full.

“On any given day the QM24 is overcrowded to the point of people needing to wait for the next bus that is not for another 30 or 40 minutes,” Marinelli said. The first bus also doesn’t get you into the city until after 7 a.m.

Adjustments to the redesign are possible: MTA

The MTA said it will review the results of ongoing analysis to potentially make adjustments that align with the redesign’s intended goals.

The six-month analysis will be shared with the MTA board, published to the project website, and distributed to Queens stakeholders, MTA reps said.

For now, commuters will have to use the available service and look forward to possible improvements.

“I think if they added more buses, it would help with the crowding and travel time,” Julevic said.