A 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Queens on Sunday after she went onto the tracks to retrieve her cell phone, police said.

Dina Kadribasic, of Rego Park, had jumped onto the tracks to get her phone at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station at about 3:50 p.m., cops said.

As she tried to make it back to the platform, she was hit by a southbound R train.

Kadribasic was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.