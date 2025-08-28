Queens man pleads guilty of cheating-for-hire on TLC licensing exam

A 51-year-old Queens man pleaded guilty to accepting over $3,000 from two undercover investigators, all in exchange for helping them cheat on a TLC licensing exam, city officials said on Thursday.

Ahoinsou Djogbessi was indicted in July 2025 on charges that included impairing the integrity of a government licensing examination, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing as well as a list of misdemeanor charges.

He pleaded guilty to one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is a felony, as part of a plea deal. He agreed to pay a $4,500 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover NYC Department of Investigations (DOI) investigator visited Djobessi’s office where the defendant explained he could facilitate and expedite the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) application process and guarantee a passing score on the agency’s licensing exam — in exchange for money.

The undercover paid $2,350, plus a $257.04 TLC fee to Djogbessi between October of December of 2022. The defendant then escorted the “test taker” to the TLC testing location and answered 79 of the 80 questions on the exam, ultimately passing the test. In May 2024, a second undercover appeared at Djogbessi’s office and paid an initial installment of $1,270 pursuant to an agreement that the defendant would provide the same services the first “client” received.

“Facilitating cheating on exams required to obtain a city license in exchange for cash is a crime and undermines city regulations, including those involving public safety,” DOI commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said. “ With today’s guilty plea, the defendant is held accountable for his conduct.”

The Queens District Attorney’s office was a partner in the sting.

“It is imperative that all drivers learn the rules of the road and follow them, especially those who operate livery cars and are entrusted with keeping passengers safe,” Queens DA Melissa Katz said. “This defendant skirted the law by helping undercover investigators posing as TLC license applicants bypass mandated training and cheat on the licensing exam.”

Djogbessi will be sentenced on Sept. 9.