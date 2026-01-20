Queens subway slashing: Teen attacked at station after conversation with box cutter-wielding perp

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a 16-year-old boy across his head at a Queens subway station on Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, the attack occurred at the Seneca Avenue subway station on the M line in Ridgewood at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, which coincided with the observation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Police said the incident began at the station entrance when the suspect approached the victim and initiated a conversation by asking if he “knew someone.” The interaction quickly escalated from a verbal dispute to violence when the suspect whipped out a box cutter and slashed the victim on the back of the head before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and Transit District 33 rushed to the scene of the crime. EMS also responded and brought the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD has since released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as having a light complexion and slim build while wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.