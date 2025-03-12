Dozens of New Yorkers rallied in Midtown on Wednesday to support a state bill that would regulate e-bikes while making drivers more accountable after collisions.

Led by Queens Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, the group of advocates, including pedestrians and cyclists, gathered on 3rd Avenue near Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s office to throw their support behind Priscilla’s Law, which would require e-bikes to have license plates and be registered by the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

Members of the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance (EVSA) also attended the rally in support of the legislation (A339).

A city version of the bill, sponsored by City Council Member Robert Holden of Queens, would require the e-vehicles to be registered by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

Rajkumar, a candidate for public advocate, blasted e-bike drivers for ignoring rules of the road and often narrowly missing collisions with pedestrians.

“When we pass my game-changing bill, and every e-bike bears a license plate, we will usher in a new era free of e-bikes blasting through red lights, going opposite traffic, riding on the sidewalk, and narrowly avoiding pedestrians and cyclists at every turn,” she said. “With the unwavering support of my grassroots partners in EVSA, this is the year we pass Priscilla’s Law and slam the brakes on reckless e-bikes. It is time to reclaim our streets and ensure a safer future for everyone.”

The bill is named after Priscilla Loke, who died after being struck by an e-bike in Manhattan’s Chinatown while on her way to work in 2023.

Politicians and road safety advocates have long said that the impact of e-bikes has outpaced current state and city regulations. In fact, the number of collision fatalities per e-bike is 19 times greater than the number of collision fatalities per regular bicycle, according to a 15-page report by Assembly Member Alex Bores of Manhattan in 2023—though, as expected, the report notes that cars are the riskiest on a per-vehicle basis.

Andrew Fine, a founding member of EVSA, attended the rally supporting the bill. Other members in attendance included victims of e-bike collisions who suffered skull fractures, broken hips and other severe injuries.

“Priscilla’s Law requires a license plate and registration for all e-bikes. As everybody sees, it’s completely lawless out there,” he said. “There are no rules, no accountability.”

He also said that many collisions involving e-bikes turn into hit-and-runs.

“The only way we’re going to get this under control is through accountability for the riders,” he said.

Fine added that opposition to passing the law generally comes from lobbyists for bike app companies.

“I think enough is enough,” he said. “We’ve had it. The majority is speaking. And the majority must be heard. It’s time to put an end to this madness.”

amNewYork Metro contacted several app-based bike and delivery companies, including Uber Eats, but did not receive responses.

e-bike riding in NYC: a growing trend

Holden said politicians “need to wake up” and pass Priscilla’s Law. He champions both the city and state version of the bill.

“We need the state DMV to issue license plates for e-bikes, which can only happen with the Assembly woman’s bill,” he said. “When e-bike users know that there are consequences for their actions, they will think twice before ignoring any and all traffic laws, leaving a trail of injured and maimed pedestrians in their wake.”

Meanwhile, back home in NYC, according to DOT statistics, bikes, e-bikes, and mopeds are generally involved in about 5% of injuries and 5% of fatalities in pedestrian encounters.

Additionally, the city agency reports that e-bikes represented less than 2% of the 477 total pedestrian deaths from 2021 to 2024.

Even as the popularity of e-bikes and mopeds increases, NYC recorded the fewest pedestrian deaths on record in 2023, outside of the pandemic outlier in 2020, according to the DOT.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez testified during a December City Council meeting that new technology, like e-bikes and other micro-mobility vehicles, is changing how people traverse the city. While the new modes make travel easier for many people, he also discussed the challenges that come with them.

“Just as we have seen a troubling increase in aggressive drivers speeding, running red lights, impeding crosswalks, and blocking bike lanes and bus lanes, we have also seen a significant number of e-bike riders and micromobility users disobeying traffic laws,” Rodriguez said. “Disobeying traffic laws can have deadly consequences and is unacceptable.”

To help combat the challenges while keeping e-mobility riders and pedestrians safe, the agency launched Charge Safe, Ride Safe in 2023. The program promotes the use of legal and certified e-bikes while addressing fire and street safety.

In the meantime, Rajkumar and the e-bike safety advocates held a similar rally in Albany during the afternoon of March 12.