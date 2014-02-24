Real-time bus tracking headed to Queens and Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA will be taking the mystery out of waiting for the bus by bringing its real-time tracking data to routes in Brooklyn and Queens next month.

Starting March 9, riders can track buses equipped with GPS technology with their cellphones and computers through the MTA’s Bus Time program, which will now cover routes in all five boroughs.

“As we have seen with train arrival information in the subway, customers appreciate when they know when that train or bus will show up at the station or stop,” said Carmen Bianco, head of New York City Transit.

Bus Time started in Staten Island in January 2012, then expanded to the Bronx in November 2012 and Manhattan in October. This year’s expansion adds 9,000 bus stops to cover 15,000 in total.

Riders can track their bus at bustime.mta.info on a smartphone or computer. The data is also given to independent app developers. Bus passengers can also text an intersection or address to 511123 to receive the information on their cellphone.