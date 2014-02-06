Refurbished Dyckman St. station gets new elevator

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Upper Manhattan transit riders Thursday started using a rehabilitated Dyckman Street station complete with a new elevator.

New York City Transit President Carmen Bianco and upper Manhattan elected officials cut the ribbon at the station following a $31 million renovation project that began in 2010.

Prior to the elevated station getting an elevator, the nearest accessible stations were on the A line at 168th, 175th and 207th streets.

In addition to the new elevator, the 108-year-old station had new tracks installed and historic finishes restored, including the station’s wood frame windows, granite floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles and mosaic tiles on the platform.

MTA Arts for Transit commissioned artist Wopo Holup to make a new piece, called “Moon View,” near her original 1991 ceramic tile art, “Birds in Flight.”

“After more than a hundred years of use, it was in very poor condition and needed urgent repairs,” Bianco said. “And, as you can see, such is no longer the case.”

Meanwhile, the MTA spent $23 million on work at five other No. 1 train stations in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.