Rockaway ferry to make final sail after October

The Rockaway ferry that residents had been fighting to keep will sail into the sunset when funding runs out after October, officials said Wednesday.

None of the ferry operators that submitted proposals to the city’s Economic Development Corp. could run the boats at current ridership levels without extensive public money. The decision to end the service in the fall was first reported by DNAinfo.

“The responses ? confirmed the unsustainable cost of long-term service at current ridership levels,” said Wiley Norvell, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Barring an extraordinary increase in ridership that brings that cost down significantly, this is not a service we’ll be able to continue past October.”

The service, which carries about 800 riders daily, was started after Superstorm Sandy knocked out the A train.

Daniel Ruscillo, a co-chair of the local community board’s transportation committee, railed against the failure to pick a winner.

“This is one of the gems we got because of what Sandy did and we want to keep it,” Ruscillo said.