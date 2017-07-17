Roosevelt Island Tram reducing service during repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Only one tram cab will run during planned construction on the Roosevelt Island Tram starting July 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Tram service between Roosevelt Island and Manhattan will be reduced starting July 24 to make way for platform repairs.

Only one tram cab can be in service during the construction. Riders will be provided with free bus service, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation.

Usually two cabs are available to ferry riders between the 59th Street station in Manhattan and Roosevelt Island.

“Unfortunately improvements cannot be made without inconvenience,” the RIOC said in a Facebook post. “We apologize in advance but our stations will be new and improved!”

Platforms at both the Manhattan and Roosevelt Island stations are scheduled to be repaired. The RIOC red buses will drop off and pick up riders at the tram stations during hours of construction.

RIOC officials said the times and dates of construction have not yet been set but are expected to extend through 2018.

“All plans are fluid but the preliminary announcement is intended to prepare riders for coming change,” the agency said on Facebook.