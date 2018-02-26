Roosevelt Island Tram service reduced, shuttle buses provided

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Officials are warning of reduced service on the Roosevelt Island Tram this week due to routine maintenance and inspections.

Only one cabin will operate on the tramway from Monday through Saturday, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC), which maintains operations on the island.

The RIOC is providing shuttle bus service Monday through Friday from 3 to 8:30 p.m. to help mitigate overcrowding issues on the tram. Shuttle service will not be provided on Saturday.

The shuttle stops will be located at the Roosevelt Island Tram Station as well as on the southwest side of Second Avenue, between 58th and 59th streets, in Manhattan.