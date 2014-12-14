Schumer wants feds to investigate high airline prices

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on the federal government Sunday to investigate why the airline industry continues to raise fares despite a drop in fuel prices.

Schumer said costs for flights have gone up 10% over the last five years, even though fuel is now at $60 a barrel, 40% lower than June. The senator said companies shouldn’t be charging fuel surcharges and other extra fees when they are making nearly $20 billion in profits.

“The industry often raises prices in a flash when oil prices spike, yet they appear not to be adjusting for the historic decline in the cost of fuel; ticket prices should not shoot up like a rocket and come down like a feather,” he said in a statement.

Schumer pushed the U.S. departments of Justice and Transportation to investigate the cause of the high prices, particularly corporate mergers and reduced competition have anything had an effect.