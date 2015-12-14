Second Avenue Subway opening next year could be delayed, independent review says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Members of the media take a tour of the Second Avenue Subway between 63rd Street and 86th Street on Thursday, May 21, 2015. The Second Avenue Subway is the first major expansion of the New York City Subway system in more than 80 years. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan

The Second Avenue Subway might not open on time next year on the Upper East Side, according to an independent analysis presented during an MTA meeting Monday.

The long-awaited first, three-station phase of the line has been slated to open in December 2016, taking pressure off the jam-packed Lexington Avenue line.

An outside review of the project’s schedule by the McKissack Group for the MTA found there is a “moderate risk of delay.” Track installation and construction of entrances at the future 72nd Street station is behind schedule, as well as bringing power to the 86th Street station.

The MTA said they are working with its contractors on the project to accelerate construction to meet the December 2016 deadline by extending work hours on weekdays and weekends.

When its first phase is finished, three new stops on 96th Street, 86th Street, and 72nd Street will connect with the Q on Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street. The MTA expects 200,000 riders a day to use the line.