A worker has been rescued after falling underground into the Second Avenue Subway on Monday morning, the FDNY said.

The man fell around 7:35 a.m. and Second Ave. and East 69th St., the FDNY said. The worker fell 6-8 feet, the FDNY said.

His condition is unknown, and he was transported New York-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center.