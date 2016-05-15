Service interruptions planned for Brooklyn F and G trains

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA announced that repairs will effect overnight service of the F and G trains in Brooklyn this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

Fastrack repairs will effect overnight service of F and G trains in Brooklyn this week.

F and G trains will not make stops between the Bergen St. and Fort Hamilton Parkway stations from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. between Monday night, May 16, and early Friday morning, May 20.

The MTA will have F trains running express between Jay St-MetroTech and Church Ave. in both directions, stopping at 7 Ave. G-train service will operate in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Aves., and between Bedford-Nostrand Aves. and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts.

MTA will run free shuttle buses between Jay St.-MetroTech and Church Ave. Buses will make all stops at Bergen St., Carroll St., Smith-9 Sts., 4 Av-9 St., 7 Ave., 15 St.-Prospect Park and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

To avoid the work, commuters can transfer between G and A trains at Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts. Or, transfer between the F and A trains at Jay St-MetroTech.

The next Fastrack repair is also scheduled for the G train during two consecutive weeks in June.