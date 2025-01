A 7 train is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 7 train is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Valerie Macon

Service has been restored on the No. 7 train between Manhattan and Queens.

The MTA suspended service on the No. 7 train between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards stations earlier this evening due to a mechanical problem at the Hunters Point Avenue station.