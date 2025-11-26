Shop the subways! Where to find unique holiday gifts at stations across NYC

Ekologic is one of the many vendors subway riders can find at the Grand Central Holiday Fair at Grand Central Terminal.

Did your subway get delayed again, and you missed getting to 34th St-Herald Square? Did you take the wrong train because you were scrolling too much on your phone and wound up closer to Kings Plaza than Queens Center? It’s okay, because the holiday season is here — and you can find quite a few things on your shopping list underground.

Take it as a sign to escape from the chaos and shop, especially if it is from one of many local small businesses.

Retail stores in subway stations have been offering discounts since the COVID-19 pandemic. High rents, changing consumer habits and remote work are some of the challenges that some shop owners faced, forcing them to close their doors.

But a number of subway shops remain open, and provide valuable convenience for shoppers on the go. Shopping at these stores is an ideal way to spend on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29, a nationwide effort to promote small businesses at the start of the holiday season.

“The subway system is a concentrated microcosm of NYC, with passageways and platforms as commercial corridors and small business owners providing the goods and services passengers need in compact stores and kiosks,” NYC Small Business Services Commissioner Synishal Gross said. “It’s wonderful that the MTA makes this space available to business owners willing to specialize in meeting the needs of customers on the go. Below ground or above, New Yorkers who shop local play a part in ensuring that iconic NYC business types, like subway shop owners, are not lost.”

New York City is home to numerous traditional retail spaces, but its unique character and resilience are also shaped by the hidden businesses beneath its surface—from shops in subway stations and retail galleries to collaborative art ventures and independent food entrepreneurs.

Check out these hidden gems to browse before embarking on your next ride.

Infinity Shoe Repair (Lexington Av-63 St)

If the shoes you were planning to wear for that special night on New Year’s break, don’t worry. Infinity Shoe Repair has you covered! This underground store, located between the 6 and E/M station, repairs, polishes and cleans shoes and leather goods.

Holiday Fair at Grand Central Terminal

Browse this festive market through Dec. 24, featuring artisan products from more than 30 small businesses. Handmade artisanal pottery from Zpots, art & design from Karla Gudeon, and recycled cashmere from Ekologic are some of the stores that bring unique, handcrafted gifts to the heart of Midtown.

Victoria Bekerman, a jewelry designer from Argentina based in New York, explained why New Yorkers should support small businesses, especially during the holiday season.

“I believe that everything handmade is always more special because few people are working in the business who have much more love put into every product we sell. From going to buy the materials and get them packed, everything has a lot of work behind it,” Bekerman said.

The Holiday Fair runs Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Underground Market in Columbus Circle Station

Located at 10 Columbus Circle, this market, which reopened in 2020, offers a variety of stores where shoppers can find the perfect gift for a loved one. Vintage accessories such as ties, cufflinks, money clips, belts, and more from Vintage One Men. Hats, gloves, and hair clips from Accesserelle and rich brownies from Salted are many of the local businesses selling their goods at Underground Market.

Tommy, owner of Tommy’s Figz, a retro collectible store specializing in vintage toys, action figures and VHS, said that all the goods from the store come from New Yorkers.

“It’s a nice cycle of buying from New Yorkers and selling to New Yorkers,” Tommy says.

Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Backwoods 42nd 8th Ave Subway Mezzanine ( 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal)

This store has it all! Jewelry, dresses, scarves, and hats! The best part? Prices ranged from $5, $10, $15! In this economy, nothing is better than a deal! The store’s owner has been in operation for more than three decades. Hours range from 8 a.m. to 6 pm.

Backwoods in Jackson Heights (74th St-Roosevelt Av station)

This shop is a dreamy escape from the bustling metropolis of NYC. Commuting fashionistas will enjoy stepping into this boutique located on the mezzanine of this busy transportation hub in Jackson Heights. The quaint shop is packed with fun racks of colorful clothes, a beautiful array of accessories and a dazzling wall of sparkly earrings, offering an ideal opportunity for any fashion-forward straphanger to treat themselves to a stylish gift on their way home from work.

See No Evil Pizza (50th St. 1 train station)

You might be feeling hungry after all of that shopping. The subway has you covered for a great meal too. A piping hot slice from this underground pizza joint is the perfect refreshment to enjoy before continuing your trek home from work or school or if you just need a break. The menu features an array of gluten-free options, as well as a few fun, non-pizza dishes, including a classic Caesar salad, uovo diavolo (deviled eggs, tonnato, Calabrian chili crisp) and hot mayo, which is the subterranean eatery’s take on artichoke dip.