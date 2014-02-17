Shuttle service to help Greenpoint ferry riders

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

East River Ferry riders in Greenpoint whose nearby landing collapsed during last Thursday’s snowstorm will still be able to ride the waves thanks to a ride on a shuttle bus.

The free service will bring Greenpoint residents from the East River Ferry stop at India Street to the N. 6th Street stop in Williamsburg, starting Tuesday, for at least two weeks, the New York City Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.

During Thursday’s snowstorm, the ramp fell into the water around 9 a.m., shortly after passengers boarded the ferry; no one was injured.

“It is imperative that those who typically ride from Greenpoint continue to have travel options while the terminal is temporarily out of service,” NYCEDC president Kyle Kimball said in a statement.

During the morning rush, a free 40-seat shuttle bus will run every 20 minutes from 6:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., making stops at India Street, Franklin Street at the B32 stop and the North Williamsburg ferry landing on N. 6th Street. Buses will run every 20 minutes in the evening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. and stop at the B32 stops along Franklin Street at Noble Street and Greenpoint Avenue, and Franklin and India streets.

Paul Goodman, the CEO of BillyBey Ferry Company, which operates the East River Ferry through NY Waterway, said in a statement the company is working with engineers and the India Street pier’s property owner to determine the cause of the collapse. BillyBey and the NYCEDC will share the cost of operating the shuttle, according to an NYCEDC spokesman.