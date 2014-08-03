Slower speed limit on Broadway begins

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lower speed limits on Broadway will go into effect Monday, according to the NYPD.

Enforcement of a 25 mph speed limit begins, targeting drivers on an 8.3-mile stretch of Broadway, from Columbus Circle at 59th Street to 220th Street, the 33rd Precinct’s commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Fausto Pichardo, said in a post on Twitter.

The Broadway slow zone, announced in May, is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero safety initiative.

Speeds on more than two dozen arterial roads will be reduced this year.

A lower speed limit will also be in effect along five miles of Jerome Avenue between East 161st Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Bronx.

The Department of Transportation last week said the next batch of slow zones for 2014 include Amsterdam Avenue up to Harlem, Sixth Avenue from Franklin Street to Central Park, Park Avenue on the Upper East Side and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.