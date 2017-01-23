South Ferry station to reopen in June after Superstorm Sandy damage

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After years of Superstorm Sandy-related repairs, the South Ferry station will reopen in June, according to the MTA.

The station originally opened in 2009, just three years before Sandy knocked it offline when the storm flooded it with 15 million gallons of corrosive saltwater, sewage and debris. The station had cost $545 million to build and another $344 million to renovate and stormproof.

In the meantime, the MTA has utilized the “old” South Ferry station since April 2013. But the 111-year-old station is not wheelchair accessible and riders can only exit and enter from the first five cars because of the station’s curved design.

The MTA is currently 87% complete in the rehabilitation of the new station. The agency is now finishing the installation and testing of systems.