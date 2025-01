Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Midtown will be a sea of green on Saturday as about 2 million people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a day early.

The parade, held in honor of the patron saint of Ireland, will step off on Fifth Avenue at 11 a.m.

But while many spectators cheer along to the bagpipes, motorists will be grumbling about the maze of street closures.

If you want to avoid the chaos of the parade route, check this list of street closures before you head out.

The following roads will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Route

Fifth Avenue between 79th and 43rd streets

Formation

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets

43rd Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

44th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

45th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

46th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

47th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

48th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

Fifth Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets

Dispersal

Fifth Avenue between East 86th and 79th streets

79th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

80th Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

81st Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

82nd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

83rd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

84th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

85th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Miscellaneous

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

60th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

63rd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

64th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

65th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

71st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

72nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

78th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Madison Avenue between 42nd and 86th streets

