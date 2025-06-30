Stand-up scooter rider killed during Queens rush-hour traffic collision

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams says DOT should hit “pause” on its e-scooter share program in Queens.

A Queens man on a stand-up scooter was killed after a horrific motor vehicle collision last week.

The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of 116th Avenue and Nashville Boulevard in Cambria Heights at around 6:38 a.m. on June 26 at the height of the morning rush hour, on the last day of school in NYC.

Police said 39-year-old Shaun Lagredelle, who lived in the neighborhood, was on an electric scooter heading westbound on 116th Avenue while a 2022 Ford Transit van, operated by a 43-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on the street, according to the police investigation.

As the van attempted to turn left onto Nashville Boulevard, it collided with the scooter, immediately propelling Lagredelle off the device before he hit the ground, police said.

Upon getting a 911 call about the collision, EMS and officers from the 105th Precinct rushed to the scene.

Lagredelle suffered severe head and body injuries as a result of the collision. Paramedics rushed the man to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no arrests, but the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The incident is one in a string of recent collisions involving stand-up scooters that resulted in death or serious injury.

A 58-year-old Bronx man was killed when an e-scooter driver crashed into him as he attempted to cross a one-way residential street on Staten Island on May 17.

And on May 11, a 59-year-old man was left in critical condition after losing control of his stand-up electric scooter in Midtown, according to an article in Patch.

Meanwhile, according to the latest NYPD traffic statistics, stand-up scooter collisions are down 8.2% year to date from 2024 citywide (435 vs. 474).