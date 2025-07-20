Four months after a temporary bus depot closed on Staten Island, commuters from the borough report that they are enduring “painfully” long waits for overcrowded and broken express buses.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella is facing criticism for staying rather mum following a meeting on Friday with the MTA regarding the borough’s express bus service, which he has publicly described as “getting worse.”

The meeting followed a scheduled press conference that was supposed to take place at Staten Island’s Yukon bus depot on July 14, but was abruptly canceled by Fossella the day before.

Borough commuters have expressed frustration over chronic delays, lack of air conditioning and unreliable express bus service into Manhattan, but both Fossella and the MTA have yet to release any details or outcomes from their meeting about the issues on July 17.

The only publicly released information about the meeting so far was a joint statement released the following day from Fossella and NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow stating that they “are aware” of express bus issues on Staten Island and improvements are being made.

“We are aware that there is an opportunity to improve both express and local bus service on Staten Island and appreciate the productive meeting we had, together with the local Amalgamated Transit Union, to discuss a path forward,” the statement read. “We are very pleased with the results of this discussion, and commuters can rest assured that their concerns are being heard, with action being taken to improve overall service.”

amNewYork contacted the borough president’s office multiple times for comment but did not receive a response. Meanwhile, officials from the MTA told the newspaper on Sunday that the agency has no further information to add about the meeting.

The apparent lack of transparency has sparked concern among Staten Islanders who are eager for improvements to the vital transportation link between the two boroughs.

“I’m fed up with all of them,” said Christopher Altieri, a Staten Island-to-Manhattan commuter.

“These buses have been overcrowded for years, and nothing has been done to improve service,” another Staten Island express bus rider said.

At $7 per ride, express bus service should ‘work flawlessly’

Fossella has been a vocal critic of the express bus service, echoing the sentiments of many Staten Islanders who rely on the buses to traverse the city. His public statements have highlighted what some have described as subpar service, leading many Staten Islanders to look forward to a more detailed update after his meeting with the agency.

In previous remarks this summer, Fossella’s office reported that more than 500 weekday MTA express bus trips were canceled throughout June.

Staten Island express bus rider Richard Rinelli said he is tired of the cancellations. He often logs daily complaints through the MTA app with screenshots of canceled service for the SIM33 bus.

“I just want them to run the service that’s scheduled, so I know I’ll get to work on time and don’t need to find some crazy workaround to get home at a decent hour because three bus trips are cancelled in a row,” he said. “And then, have a bus show up that looks like it just pulled out of a museum.”

He added that express buses should be a “priority” for the MTA since one ride costs commuters $7.

“It should be the top priority of the MTA that this service works flawlessly,” Rinelli said. “There are no realistic alternatives. The ferries require expensive parking or local bus travel, which basically triples commute times. We’re a captive audience, and instead of being helped, we’re treated like we have no other option and can get what we get.”

Local transportation watchdogs are also weighing in, calling on Fossella and the MTA to be more forthcoming about information regarding improvements to the express bus system.

Michael Ferrari, who runs an express bus riders’ alliance on Staten Island, said the MTA’s customer service needs to improve.

“You report a pothole with 311, you know who the complaint is assigned to, when it was inspected, and the desired outcome,” he said. “When you report things to the MTA, it’s a mess, no status or follow through.”

Vocal express bus advocate Filippa Grisafi said she is happy that the MTA and Fossella finally had a meeting.

“The MTA is fully aware that they have already surpassed 300 cancellations this month for Staten Island express buses, and that in no way aligns with [MTA chair and CEO] Janno Lieber’s statement of success with congestion pricing and increased ridership,” she said.