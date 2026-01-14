Staten Island man dies of head injury sustained from getting hit by SUV driver: cops

A view of South Avenue near its intersection with Forest Avenue on Staten Island, where a 66-year-old man was hit by an SUV.

A 66-year-old man died on Sunday after getting hit by an SUV driver on Staten Island a week earlier, the NYPD announced on Wednesday.

Cops say they responded to a 911 call of the man — whom they identified as Staten Island resident Jean Victorin — getting struck on South Avenue near Forest Avenue within the NYPD’s 121st Precinct at 1:54 p.m. on Jan. 4.

According to an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, Victorin was hit by the 22-year-old male driver of a 2014 Audi Q5 heading southbound on South Avenue, while crossing South Avenue in the middle of the block.

Victorin was rushed by emergency services personnel to Richmond University Hospital with what was determined at the time to be a non-life-threatening head injury.

However, on Sunday, Jan. 11, cops say Victorin’s condition deteriorated and he died of his injury.

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The NYPD continues to investigate the incident.

According to the site Crashmapper, there have been three crashes that left three people injured at the nearby intersection of South Avenue and Forest Avenue over the past year. There were another two crashes at the nearby intersection of South Avenue and Wemple Street that injured three people over the same period.