34-year-old motorcyclist killed while vehicle makes K-turn on Staten Island

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a turning car on Staten Island over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a driver awkwardly turning their car on Staten Island during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Police said at around 3:12 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, 34-year-old Jeremy Claudio of Prospect Street in the borough was riding his 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle when he collided into the driver-side door of a 2009 Toyota Rav 4 in Clifton.

A 40-year-old woman was operating the Toyota, making a K-turn from the northbound lane of Bay Street into its southbound lane when the collision occurred, police said.

Officers from the 120th Precinct rushed to the scene after getting a 911 call about the incident, and discovered the young biker with serious injuries throughout his body. EMS rushed Claudio, who was in critical condition, to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources said the Toyota driver stayed at the scene and was not injured during the collision.

There were no arrests, but the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the costs of Claudio’s funeral and to set up a trust for his children, according to the donation page.

The horrific crash follows a similar incident involving a Suzuki motorcycle that occurred on May 10 on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Per the investigation, a 27-year-old biker was heading westbound on the roadway when he struck a 2015 Honda Accord that was stopped in traffic. EMS rushed the critically hurt victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the 44-year-old driver of the Honda for operating the vehicle without a license and other charges.