Staten Island train car derails near ferry

A train car on the Staten Island Rail Road derailed Thursday while pulling into the ferry terminal, causing service in the north shore to be suspended, the MTA said.

The derailment of a train car on the lone transit line in Staten Island happened at 1:48 p.m. as it was carrying about 90 customers, eight of whom were in the last car that came off the tracks, according to an MTA spokeswoman. There were no injuries reported, according to MTA and fire officials.

Power was shut off so riders could leave the train and go onto the tracks up to the SIRR’s terminal at the Staten Island Ferry, the MTA said.

Service was limited through the afternoon and the evening between the last stop at St. George and the Jefferson station, running only every 20 minutes.

At 7 p.m., service was suspended between those stations while crews worked to rerail the train. Shuttle buses were available in the absence of train service, the MTA said.

The MTA is investigating the cause of the derailment.

