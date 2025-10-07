Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a man in the back of the head, causing him to lose consciousness, on board an F train last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the 66-year-old man was on a southbound F train at the Delancey-Essex Streets station at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 20 when he was attacked.

Police said an unidentified man approached the victim from behind and struck him in the back of his head, using a closed fist. The violent blow caused the victim to briefly lose consciousness, according to authorities, though he refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect immediately fled the scene before officers from the 7th Precinct and Transit District 4 arrived.

Police on Oct. 7 released photos and video of the suspect, who remains at large.

He is described as having a dark complexion and facial hair. He is approximately 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds and has a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “TMC” letters on the front, black shorts, black and red sneakers, red hat and carrying a black bookbag.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.