Straphanger throws bottle at MTA bus driver in the Bronx; suspect at large: cops

Location of the incident in the Bronx and a surveillance photo of the suspect, right, who remains at large.

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a brazen brute who allegedly threw a bottle at an on-duty MTA bus driver in October.

The attack took place on board a BX36 bus in front of a residential building at 1585 White Plains Road in Parkchester at around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

According to law enforcement sources, the violent suspect was already on the bus, about to leave, when an argument broke out between him and the 46-year-old male bus operator. It is unclear what the dispute was about, but the perp then threw a bottle at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

The suspect then ran off the bus, fleeing on foot southbound on White Plains Road to parts unknown before officers from the 43rd Precinct arrived on scene.

The driver suffered pain and a bruised leg as a result of the assault. EMS responded and brought him to Montefiore Medical Center Einstein Campus in stable condition.

Police on Saturday released photos of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a gray and black sweater, light colored pants, and white and blue sneakers.

Donald Yates, vice president of Transport Workers Union Local 100’s Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority, shared a statement with amNewYork about the incident.

“As always, we appreciate the NYPD’s investigative nature to identify the perpetrator who assaulted our bus operator and bring this individual to justice,” he said.

Demetrius Crichlow, president of NYC Transit, said the agency takes the safety of its employees “very seriously.”

“Employees come to work and they should be able to go home in the same condition that they came to work,” he said. “In every instance in which one of our employees are assaulted, we will pull the video and provide that to the NYPD, and we will support every effort to make sure these individuals wind up behind bars.”

In the meantime, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.