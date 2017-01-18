Stricter NYC toll evasion penalties go into effect

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Stricter toll evasion penalties took effect Wednesday across all New York toll authorities.

Under new regulations announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles can now suspend the registration of drivers who fail to pay three or more toll violations within a five-year period.

The announcement came shortly after the MTA began rolling out automatic tolling at its gateways. Cashless tolls were in place at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and Queens Midtown Tunnel early in January.

Cuomo said the efforts will serve as an additional deterrent for drivers who might attempt to skirt payments.

“Toll evaders [flout] the law and do so on the backs of hard working New Yorkers who play by the rules,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This action provides new tools to ensure these scofflaws pay their fair share, as well as support new automatic tolling initiatives that will decrease congestion and modernize New York’s transportation system.”

The regulations will be in effect at all tolling agencies, including the New York State Thruway Authority, the Port Authority and the New York State Bridge Authority.

Until now, DMV regulation had permitted the suspension of a vehicle’s registration after a driver avoided toll payments five or more times within an 18-month window.