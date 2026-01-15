The NYPD is searching for an unidentified perpetrator who landed a 37-year-old subway conductor in the hospital after punching him in the face aboard a Queens A train early Thursday morning.

Cops say that around 1:33 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers from the 101st Precinct and Transit District 23 responded to a 911 call reporting an assault on the conductor. The incident occurred while a Manhattan-bound A train was pulling into the Beach 25th Street station in Far Rockaway.

According to police, the victim reported being approached by the unidentified perpetrator, who then punched him in the face, causing him to hit his head on the train cabin wall.

EMS personnel rushed the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the perpetrator, who they only described as wearing a black coat. They have yet to make an arrest and continue to investigate.

The MTA did not immediately offer comment on the incident. Ellen Moynihan, a spokesperson for the Transport Workers Union Local 100, stated that they are investigating the incident.

The NYPD classifies the infraction as a felony assault, a crime category that is up 112.5% in the 101st Precinct through Jan. 11 compared to the same period last year. There have been 17 felony assaults in the precinct so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.