Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
NYC Transit

Subway power outage hits Manhattan’s West 4th Street station for second time this week, sparking more rush-hour delays

By Posted on
a train pulling into a station
An F train pulls into the West 4th Street station.
Photo by Barbara Russo-Lennon

Trains at the West 4th Street subway station in Manhattan were delayed or suspended Thursday morning due to a nearby power outage. This was the second power outage at the station during the city’s heatwave this week.

B and C trains were suspended as the D and M trains experienced a partial shutdown as of 10 a.m. on July 31. The F train, which also stops at the station, as well as the N and Q trains, were rerouted, according to the MTA. 

The agency is investigating what caused the outage. 

A similar loss of power occurred at the station on Tuesday, around the same time during rush hour. 

MTA officials said the outage was caused by the signal system going to “red,” which means that trains would stop. Service to all the impacted trains at the station was restored in the afternoon. 

For more information and subway status, visit mta.info

 

 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC