Trains at the West 4th Street subway station in Manhattan were delayed or suspended Thursday morning due to a nearby power outage. This was the second power outage at the station during the city’s heatwave this week.

B and C trains were suspended as the D and M trains experienced a partial shutdown as of 10 a.m. on July 31. The F train, which also stops at the station, as well as the N and Q trains, were rerouted, according to the MTA.

The agency is investigating what caused the outage.

A similar loss of power occurred at the station on Tuesday, around the same time during rush hour.

MTA officials said the outage was caused by the signal system going to “red,” which means that trains would stop. Service to all the impacted trains at the station was restored in the afternoon.

For more information and subway status, visit mta.info.