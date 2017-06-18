Subway repairs on 1 train to affect late-night service

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

No. 1 train riders will have to find late-night alternatives this week as the MTA’s Fastrack repairs come to the line.

There will be no No. 1 train service between 96th and Dyckman streets in upper Manhattan, according to the MTA.

This will affect trains from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from June 19 to 23 and June 26 to 30.

Service will operate in two sections: between 242nd Street and Dyckman Street (skipping 207th Street) and between South Ferry and 96th Street (traveling via the No. 3 train between 96th and 148th streets and skipping 145th Street).

Free shuttle buses will pick up and drop off riders at the affected subway station locations.