Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
NYC Transit

Subway’s Dirty Dozen: The 12 dirtiest cars

By Posted on
amNY — Subway noise
Subways can be too loud. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales
Subways can be too loud.
Subways can be too loud. Photo Credit: NYCTA File Photo

The percent of clean cars in the 12 dirtiest lines:

D – 17

A – 26

2 – 29

C – 31

F – 31

R – 36

N – 37

5 – 38

Q – 39

B – 40

1 – 44

3 – 45

About the Author

More in NYC Transit

More from around NYC