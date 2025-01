Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A woman struck by a train at 72nd Street caused delays and service changes on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A woman was struck by a train at 72nd Street and Broadway in Manhattan Thursday, snarling commutes on several lines, the MTA said.

The woman was seen by several witnesses jumping in front of a northbound 3 train around 5:22 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of subway lines were impacted as a result, the MTA said, including the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx.

Regular service has resumed, according to the agency.