Subway stabbing: 15-year-old boy attacked during fight on J train in Lower Manhattan

Police are on the hunt for a violent suspect behind a subway stabbing on a Lower Manhattan train on Tuesday night that left a 15-year-old boy wounded.

According to police sources, the attack unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 aboard a Broad Street-bound J train as it pulled into the Canal Street station in Chinatown.

Authorities said the victim became involved in a dispute with the suspect, also believed to be a teenage male.

The words turned physical, cops said, whne the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the buttocks. Following the attack, the suspect fled out of the J train at the Canal Street stop to parts unknown.

Officers from the 5th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a ski mask and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.