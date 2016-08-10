Summer Streets traffic guide: Manhattan street closures and times

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ah, Summer Streets, a wonderful time of the year when pedestrians reign supreme in Manhattan.

But while New Yorkers are busy ziplining over the city, motorists will be finding themselves in a traffic nightmare.

Be prepared: Take a look at this list of road closures before you head out the door this weekend.

Summer Streets is being held on the first three Saturdays of the month — Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed this Saturday during Summer Streets.

Route:

Centre Street between the Brooklyn Bridge exit and the intersection of Reade and Lafayette streets

Lafayette Street between the intersection of Reade and Centre streets and Fourth Avenue

Fourth Avenue between Lafayette and East 15th streets

Union Square East between East 15th and East 17th streets

Park Avenue South between East 17th and East 32nd streets

Park Avenue between East 32nd and East 72nd streets (including the viaduct between East 40th and East 46th streets)

East 72nd Street between Park and Fifth avenues

Foley Square rest stop:

Centre Street between Reade and Worth streets

Foley Square Plaza

Duane Street between Centre and Lafayette streets

St. Andrew’s Plaza (Behind DCAS)

South side of Reade Street between Lafayette and Elk streets (Production Parking)

SoHo rest stop:

Cleveland Place between Kenmare and Spring streets

Kenmare Street between Lafayette and Mulberry streets

Broome Street between Lafayette and Crosby streets

Spring Street between Lafayette and Mulberry streets

Spring Street between Lafayette and Crosby streets

Astor Place rest stop:

Astor Place between Broadway and Lafayette Street

Astor Place Plaza

South side of 8th Street between Broadway and Lafayette Street (Production Parking)

Midtown rest stop:

24th Street between Madison and Park avenues

24th Street between Park and Lexington avenues

25th Street between Madison and Park avenues

26th Street between Park and Lexington avenues

26th Street between Madison and Park avenues

Madison Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets (Command Van Set-Up)

Pershing Square and East 40th Street:

40th Street between Park and Lexington avenues (Parking for lot on Viaduct)

41st Street between Park and Lexington avenues (Parking for lot on Viaduct)

Uptown rest stop:

51st Street between Park and Lexington avenues

51st Street between Park and Madison avenues

52nd Street between Park and Lexington avenues

52nd Street between Park and Madison avenues

53rd Street between Park and Lexington avenues

53rd Street between Park and Madison avenues