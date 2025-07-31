One of the suspects sought by the NYPD in connection with the June 28 assault of an MTA worker at the New Lots Avenue station. She is described as approximately 25 to 30 years old, with a light complexion and short black hair.

A woman accused of assaulting an MTA worker was arraigned in a Brooklyn criminal court on Thursday.

Lashea Aldrige, 25, was booked July 31 on a list of assault charges stemming from an attack last month on 51-year-old Marshalee Reid, a NYC Transit station agent, at an East New York subway station that left the employee with multiple injuries.

A second woman, Ayizhae Thomas, 24, was also arrested and charged for her alleged role in the attack. Thomas was arraigned on July 30, according to the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100.

According to law enforcement sources, both women are accused of beating Reid after at least one of the suspects allegedly jumped a turnstile at the New Lots Avenue subway station on the 3 line at the height of the afternoon on June 28.

When Ried confronted the defendants for not paying the fare, they allegedly went on the attack. One of the women allegedly struck the victim in the face with a set of keys, police said.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said Aldridge was charged with first-degree attempted assault, second and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and theft of services.

Thomas faces similar charges; both women also face child endangerment charges as a young boy was present during the assault.

Members of the transit union were at the court on Thursday to support Reid. They said video evidence “proved crucial” in apprehending both suspects in the attack, as their photos were widely circulated.

Union president John Chiarello said in a statement following the attack that more police patrols are necessary to keep workers and riders safe.

“NYPD patrols have already been cut back, and our members will continue to suffer violent assaults in the subway system while they are on the job serving the public,” he said. “To cut patrols now is to tell our members their safety doesn’t matter. If that’s not the message the mayor and the governor want to send, they need to come to an agreement to fund safe subways for 24 hours a day, remembering the men and women who make the trains run 24 hours a day.”

Meanwhile, the DA’s office said Aldridge’s $30,000 bail conditions had been continued.