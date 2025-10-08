Suspect in custody after fatal Brooklyn subway beating: cops

Police officers block off an entrance to the Jay Street-MetroTech station on the R line in Downtown Brooklyn on Oct. 7, 2025.

Police have a suspect in custody who allegedly beat to death a straphanger in a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WABC, when transit officers spotted him in a Times Square subway station.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said surveillance photos helped cops track down the perpetrator.

“Right after this horrific attack, the entire NYPD received an emergency alert to their phones with photos of the suspect and a physical description,” Tisch posted on X on Wednesday. “Eagle-eyed cops working near Times Square recognized this perp from the photos they had just received and immediately brought this dangerous criminal into custody.”

The NYPD has not yet released the name or additional information about the suspect, who is accused of fatally beating his victim on Oct. 7 at around 3 p.m. at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station on the R line.

According to the WABC article, surveillance video shows the suspect punching, kicking and stomping on the victim’s head 15 times while he was on the ground.

Officers from the 84th Precinct found the man severely beaten, unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Charges have not yet been filed, police said, but the investigation remains ongoing.