Isaiah Thompson, 29, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face charges related to the brutal slashing of a train conductor on a 6 train in the Bronx last month.

The incident, which occurred on June 10 at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst, sparked anger among the local transit union and raised renewed concerns about public safety.

Thompson is expected to be arraigned at Bronx Supreme Criminal Court. According to the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, the hearing follows the court’s previously scheduled arraignment on June 17, which was postponed.

Tramell Thompson, vice president of the union, said the city needs more laws to protect both transit workers and riders.

“Our sister was viciously slashed,” he said. “When he assaulted our sister, he assaulted all of us. She’s not doing well. Now, every day when she wakes up [with a scar], she will be reminded of what happened to her at Whitlock Avenue. We have to hold our politicians accountable. We need stricter laws on the books. There needs to be a mandatory minimum for an attack on any city worker.”

Police nabbed Thompson at his brother-in-law’s house in the Bronx, within the confines of the 43rd Precinct, just a day after the attack, charging him with seven counts of assault, two counts of menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to preliminary reports, the 36-year-old MTA employee was on a 6 train in Foxhurst, making service announcements and attempting to close the train doors, when Thompson allegedly came up to her and, using what police described as a sharp object, slashed her face on the left side of her nose below her left eye.

Injured and bloodied, the victim called for help as Thompson fled the scene. EMS brought her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated for her injury and released.

TWU members will likely appear in court to support the victim. Meanwhile, Thompson from the TWU said the MTA unfairly holds workers responsible when they engage in self-defense.

“And the Transit Authority wants to punish us when we decide to defend ourselves,” he said, further saying that when transit workers try to counter an attack, they are subjected to discipline.

amNewYork contacted the MTA for comment on this story and is awaiting a response.