NYC Transit

Teen killed by L train in Brooklyn after trying to jump onto platform, NYPD says

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a moving L train when he attempt to jump from the train to the platform in Brownsville, police said.
A 14-year-old boy was fatally hit by a southbound L train in Brooklyn Wednesday night when he attempted a risky stunt, police said.

The teen was riding the train between cars around 10:30 p.m. when he tried to jump from the train to the platform at the New Lots Avenue station in Brownsville, police said. He missed the platform, fell onto the tracks as the train was still moving, they said.

The teen was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, the FDNY said. He was later pronounced dead.

There was no L train service between Broadway Junction and Canarsie–Rockaway Parkway due to the incident, the MTA said. Service resumed around 1:45 a.m.

This past weekend, a man who was also riding between two subway cars fell onto the tracks near the West Fourth Street station. He was fatally hit by a southbound F train, the MTA said.

