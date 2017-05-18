Times Square crash: Street closures to know

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A deadly crash in Times Square on Thursday shut down many streets in midtown, and there was no telling when they may be reopened as the NYPD investigation continues, an Office of Emergency Management spokesman said.

The crash, which spanned three blocks between 42nd Street and 45th Street on Seventh Avenue, killed an 18-year-old woman and injured 20 others.

City officials are urging motorists to avoid the area near Times Square.

Despite the street closures, Broadway shows were expected to continue as scheduled. Ticketholders are being advised to enter Times Square via Sixth or Eighth avenues based on the street location of the theatre.

Scroll down for a list of street closures, as of 4 p.m.

– West 42nd Street is closed between First and Ninth avenues in both directions.

– West 43rd Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 44th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 45th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 46th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 47th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 48th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– West 49th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues in both directions.

– The 23rd Street exit for the northbound FDR Drive is closed.

– The 42nd Street exit for the FDR Drive is closed in both directions.