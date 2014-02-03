Track fire, equipment issues cause commuting headaches

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The subway morning rushhour commute was a mess on several lines yesterday.

A track fire at the Essex Street-Delancey Street station around 9 a.m. forced F trains to be rerouted on the A line between the Jay Street and West 4th Street stations for nearly an hour, officials said.

Service on the A line was delayed at 7 a.m. by a weather-related signal problem in the Rockaways. Also, B and D service was nixed between DeKalb Street and West 4th Street from around 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. due to a problem in the tunnel south of Grand Street that caused a power outage.