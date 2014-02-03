Quantcast
NYC Transit

Track fire, equipment issues cause commuting headaches

By Posted on

The subway morning rushhour commute was a mess on several lines yesterday.

A track fire at the Essex Street-Delancey Street station around 9 a.m. forced F trains to be rerouted on the A line between the Jay Street and West 4th Street stations for nearly an hour, officials said.

Service on the A line was delayed at 7 a.m. by a weather-related signal problem in the Rockaways. Also, B and D service was nixed between DeKalb Street and West 4th Street from around 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. due to a problem in the tunnel south of Grand Street that caused a power outage.

