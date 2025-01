Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A tractor-trailer carrying Budweiser overturned on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Monday morning, spilling boxes of beer onto the highway.

The driver was taken to New York Methodist Hospital in Park Slope in stable condition, the FDNY said. There were no other injuries reported.

The accident caused major delays and shut down all northbound lanes of the BQE at Hamilton Avenue, according to reports.