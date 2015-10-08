Traffic safety group wants protected bike lane on swanky Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A group that represents cyclists and pedestrians wants the city to add a protected bike lane to Manhattan’s Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Transportation Alternatives tracked the number of cyclists who use Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, and found they represent about 10% of the traffic on those two busy streets. An average of 148 bikes went down the two avenues per hour over 32 hours of observation between 7 and 10 a.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m., according to its report.

About 25% were Citi Bikes.

Paul Steely White, the group’s executive director, said many cyclists use Fifth and Sixth avenues, but the street conditions are risky for them.

“It’s harrowing. My experience is shared by many,” he said. “It shouldn’t be for the over-confident, and the over-intrepid.”

The city’s Department of Transportation is considering adding a protected bike lane between 14th Street and 33rd Street on Sixth Avenue. The agency said it was reviewing the report.

Twice the number of women cycled on protected lanes on Eighth and Ninth avenues than on streets that had no protection from cars. Women cycle less overall than men in New York City.