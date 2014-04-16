Train goes over man on tracks, who is unharmed

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A delirious man’s escape from death while laying on subway tracks was caught on video.

In a recording sent to Gothamist, a man is seen laying on the tracks of the A line’s 175th Street station, wailing as two men jump onto the tracks to fruitlessly try to lift him to safety. As an oncoming train barrels toward them, one of the witnesses tries and fails to signal the driver to stop.

The train rolled over the man and no contact was made, according to MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz.

The incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 28. EMS crews removed the man and took him to New York-Presbyterian hospital and treated him as an emotionally disturbed person, Ortiz said.