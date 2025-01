Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Fourth of July holiday will see subways, buses and commuter rails running on weekend schedules.

Subways, buses and the Staten Island Railroad will have Saturday operations in place on the holiday, with R trains suspending service below Canal Street. The MTA is adding service on the No. 5, A, C, F, N, Times Square shuttle and Staten Island Railroad trains near the end of the Macy’s fireworks display. Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road commuter trains will run on a Saturday schedule.