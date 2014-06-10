Transporation advocates push for lower speed limit

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Traffic safety groups joined lawmakers at City Hall Tuesday to urge Albany to pass legislation that would lower the speed limit.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s bill would set the speed limit at 25 mph, which experts say results in fewer deadlier accident.

Groups like Families for Safe Streets said they are concerned because the Legislature has until June 19 to put it up for a vote.

“We can’t wait until next year to pass this legislation. You can pass a bill this session and reduce the number of people killed on the city’s streets,” Aaron Charlop-Powers, one of the group’s founding members said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio supports the bill as part of his Vision Zero initiative to reduce accidents as does City Council’s Transportation Committee chair Ydanis Rodriguez.