Tree falls on train tracks in Brooklyn; Q, B service impacted, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A tree fell on the subway tracks at the Cortelyou Road station in Brooklyn on Thursday, March 2, 2017, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A tree fell on the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Thursday morning, causing delays on the Q and B lines, the MTA said.

The tree fell on all four tracks at the Cortelyou Road station at about 8:45 a.m., the agency said.

As a result, the there were multiple service changes on the Q and B lines throughout the day. Regular service resumed with delays shortly after 1 p.m., the MTA said.

There were no injuries, the FDNY said.

A high wind warning was in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Gusts were expected to be as high as 60 mph.